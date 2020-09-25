-
Morning Headlines: Richland Co. Upgraded, Ashland Co. Remains Red On COVID-19 Alert Map; KSU Adjusts Spring Semester11 Ohio counties are now listed as red on the state’s COVID-19 alert map, nearly 450 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio’s K-12 schools this week, Kent State University is making adjustments for the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, and more stories.
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Sept. 30:Ohio gets OK to expand Medicaid services;Emergency call center funds available;1 million Ohioans lack…
People in the town of Shelby, about 90 miles southwest of Cleveland in Richland County, are assessing the damage after a tornado tore through the community on Sunday. The Shelby Police Department said that the damage and potential for injuries could have been much worse.
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 15:Suspected tornado injures 6 in Richland County;DeWine's budget plan faces budget cuts; State recoups…
Morning Headlines: Former Cuyahoga Judge Accused of Murder; Tim Ryan to Launch GM Lordstown CampaignHere are your morning headlines for Monday, November 19:Former Cuyahoga judge accused of murdering estranged wife;Tim Ryan to announce new GM Lordstown…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 10:J.M. Smucker Co. sells baking business for $375M;Ohio lawmakers react along party lines to Supreme…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 9:North Canton dedicates Gold Star memorial;Ohio to spend $75M Volkswagon setttlment to reduce air…