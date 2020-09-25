-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 14:Owner of troubled Chapel Hill buys another mall;Ohio free of the coronavirus;KSU to pay Jane Fonda…
-
Another person has accused Congressman Jim Jordan of knowing about former Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss' alleged abuse. The former OSU…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 11:Trump budget could eliminate funds for Lordstown;Jane Fonda to speak at Kent State;Akron council…
-
There were 21 bills that state lawmakers managed to the governor's desk for his signature. However, there are many other bills that received a lot of…
-
A new lawsuit against The Ohio State University contains fresh allegations against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in connection to sexual abuse by a longtime...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 9:Vaping illnesses confirmed in NE Ohio;Early voting begins for November election;Akron schools…
-
Ohio State University officials are reporting more than 1,500 separate instances where former team doctor Richard Strauss sexually assaulted students.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, August 30: Purged voters allowed to cast ballots;Man charged in Jewish center threat;Construction employees…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 13: State delays vote on adding autism, anxiety to medical marijuana qualifying list; Budish brings…
-
Some more men are coming forward with stories of sexual assault by a former Ohio State sports doctor to join the push for a legal change to allow them to…