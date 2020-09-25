-
Morning Headlines: No Injuries in Akron Chemical Plant Explosion; NEXUS Installing Pipeline in GreenHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 19:No injuries in Akron chemical plant explosion;NEXUS is ready to install pipeline through Green;City…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 26:More than a dozen districts to vote on school safety levy in August;State utility regulators…
-
White nationalist Richard Spencer has backed out of public speaking events scheduled at colleges and universities across the country. He’s also dropping…
-
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.M. Smucker and ConAgra have called off Smucker's acquisition of Wesson oil.Here are your…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 13:Cleveland will hire consultant to clear police complaint backlog;Trump administration's budget…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 25:Feds tell Rover to stop drilling;College of Wooster students stage sit-in;Ohio Supreme Court sides…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 19:Kucinich to announce running mate;Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow to close after losing…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 10:Coal executive warns of plant closures following FERC decision;Cordray, Taylor choose running mates…
-
Updated 12:10 p.m. A white supremacist is suing the University of Cincinnati for what he says are excessive security costs for a planned appearance by...
-
A white nationalist will speak at the University of Cincinnati campus next spring. His attorney says Richard Spencer will appear on campus in a 534-seat…