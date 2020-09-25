-
The Ohio Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday to hire a new Superintendent of Public Education.Paolo DeMaria says his first task as…
There’s been an opening at the Ohio Department of Education since the end of last year, and so far, it appears no one has applied to become the new state…
The search is on for Ohio’s top schools official and the Ohio Department of Education is asking for your input. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow…
The Ohio Board of Education has named Lonny Rivera a temporary replacement for state superintendent Richard Ross, who retires in at the end of this…
A three-member panel appointed by the outgoing state school superintendent has come up with 22 ideas on how to reform and restore the public perception of…