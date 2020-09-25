-
The Ohio Republicans swept the statewide office races in yesterday’s election — carried by a big victory from Mike DeWine who beat Democrat Rich Cordray…
Republican Mike DeWine will cap off a career in Ohio politics that has spanned five decades with four years in the governor's office, beating Democrat...
The Republican candidate for governor was in Cleveland yesterday, meeting voters the way he has many times before, at a Browns game.Mike DeWine was…
Former Vice-President Joe Biden visited Northeast Ohio Saturday, one of many big names from both sides of the aisle coming here ahead of the…
Less than a week before the midterm elections, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ohio) visited The Ohio State University on Thursday to encourage students to...
With one week to go until Election Day, many races are too close to call.Predicting what voters might do this midterm is part of the job for an Ohioan now…
Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Youngstown Monday night for a rally with Ohio Democrats. He opened his comments with a call for unity after the…
Milkshakes in hand, former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray encouraged students at Ohio State to vote in...
About a half-dozen black elected officials were at the Summit County Board of Elections on Saturday to encourage early voting and show their support for…
The totals are in on how much the candidates for governor and other statewide offices raised in the final reports before next month’s election. And as…