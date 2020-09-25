-
Ohio's attorney general has given a down payment to officials in Pike County to help them prosecute the people accused of murdering eight members of one…
-
Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office says his office is doing something it doesn’t normally do: It's asking the public for specific information in…
-
It’s been a year since eight members of a rural Pike County family – ages 16 to 44 – were found murdered at four locations southwest of Piketon. No one…
-
Nearly a Year After Eight Family Members Were Slain In Southern Ohio, There's Little New InformationThe one-year-anniversary of the murders of eight members of a Pike County family is approaching. the Pike County’s sheriff joined Ohio’s attorney general…
-
NewsIt’s been five months since eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County were killed while sleeping in their beds. Attorney General Mike DeWine says…
-
Law enforcement officials said Sunday that marijuana plots have been found at several locations near where eight members of a southern Ohio family were…