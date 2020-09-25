-
Organizers of the eBay-backed “Retail Revival” program closed their one-year mission Thursday with a look back at their successes – and what they learned…
A juggler, an urban beekeeper and a man who sees modern decor in a tattered Goodyear sign. These are three of the more than 100 small businesses in Akron…
More than 100 small-business people from Akron and Warren absorbed some eBay religion in an old church in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood today. WKSU’s…
More than a hundred small businesses from Akron and Warren met with top officials of eBay today – the next step in the launch of the company’s first…