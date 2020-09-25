-
The Ohio Legislature has passed a controversial bill that bans communities from passing bans on containers like plastic bags or Styrofoam. Gov. DeWine,...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 18:DeWine warns restaurants about protocols;Outdoor restaurant seating becomes a norm once again;Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 12: Akron ends discount for recycling;DeWine delays reopening daycares;Akron plans to reopen pools,…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine didn't announce a reopening date for daycares Monday. He hinted Thursday that an announcement could be coming sometime this week, but…
-
It may seem like an unusual initiative for a hospital: a website that features carryout food available from locally-owned restaurants. But as MetroHealth…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 8:Restaurants, salons to reopen;Car sales down nearly 40%;Ohio health centers to receive $17M to increase…
-
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday unveiled dates and guidelines for reopening bars and restaurants, as well as barber shops, hair salons and other...
-
Once Ohio reopens restaurants for dine-in service, Brandon Chrostowski, founder of Edwins Restaurant in Shaker Square, says he’ll be running two restaurants where there used to be one. “One restaurant will be dine-in and that will take up 60 percent of the restaurant with table space,” Chrostowski said. “And the other 30 to 40 percent of the restaurant will be where our pickup area is going to be.”
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 5: University of Akron to cut 6 colleges;Revere Local to end school year early;Health department releases…
-
Small business leaders throughout the state are telling a House panel looking at how to lift Ohio’s Stay Home order they need to allow businesses to...