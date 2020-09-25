Republican tax cuts

-
State lawmakers have been advised by their economic researchers to cut the spending in Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget. But they may try to add something that…
-
In front of an invitation-only audience largely of small-business owners in Rocky River yesterday, Ivanka Trump promoted the Republican tax reform law…
-
Business experts are reacting to a decision by Fifth Third Bank to raise its minimum wage to $15 and give most of its employees a $1,000 bonus. The…
-
Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown sees a litany of immediate problems with the tax package Republicans have passed and President Trump plans to…
-
President Trump is turning his attention this week to the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure overhaul he promised during his campaign. But Ohio’s Democratic…
-
Northeast Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s awaiting the release of the details tomorrow before passing judgment on the GOP tax cuts. But as…