When you’re a down-ballot candidate — that is, someone not named Joe Biden or Donald Trump — you might spend the summer reintroducing yourself to members of the local Democratic or Republican clubs. This year, you’ll have to make sure you’re not on mute. Cleveland’s Ward 17 Democratic Club has been meeting on Zoom, broadcasting the video on Facebook to neighbors who otherwise would be meeting in person. Last month, the club laid out plans to get out the vote remotely.

