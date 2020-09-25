-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 14:Ohio school districts mostly average in report card rankings;Obama rallies Ohioans to…
-
The Ohio Board of Education will consider a resolution this week delaying a major piece of the state’s school report cards.State Board of Education…
-
Members of the Ohio House Education Committee will be looking to simplify Ohio’s school report cards in the new year.Over the past several months, both…
-
The Thomas B. Fordham Institute says Ohio’s school report cards are unfair to schools with high rates of poverty.The education research and advocacy group…
-
Days after the state report cards that grade school districts were released, parents, educators and even state Board of Education members are still trying…
-
The state school report cards are out and -- just as leaders warned -- the grades are much lower than usual, with just a fraction of Ohio’s districts…
-
The Ohio Department of Education is touting improved third-grade reading guarantee numbers.The state says 94.1 percent of Ohio’s third graders passed the…