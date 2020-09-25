Rep. Ryan Smith

-
The GOP-dominated state legislature starts a new two-year session Monday, and the vote for House Speaker could be unprecedented. It’s usually a unanimous…
-
The Ohio House scrambled to pass a pay raise for themselves and other government officials before the year ends. They’re taking criticism for what they…
-
A bill that would help sexual assault survivors track their rape kits through the legal process has been pulled from consideration in the lame duck…
-
The fight over who will be the speaker of the Ohio House through the end of this year continues to take strange turns as members try to find a replacement…
-
There still are no voting sessions scheduled in the Ohio House because majority Republicans haven’t decided on who will lead the chamber through the end…
-
The fight over who will lead the Ohio House throughout the end of this year has spilled over into chaos.At the same time former Speaker Cliff…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 23:Cleveland RTA accuses administrator of helping former president abuse benefits;Cuyahoga Falls man…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 22:House moves ahead with vote to replace speaker despite Democrats' complaints;Cleveland approves plan…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 21:Cleveland holds first of a dozen dirt bike events at Muni lot;Hickory Harvest Foods issues voluntary…
-
Update: With no decision today, Wednesday’s session has been cancelled.There is still no word on who the next speaker of the Ohio House might be.…