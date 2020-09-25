Rep. Niraj Antani

-
Once again, a proposal to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products has resurfaced in the Ohio Legislature. But this time, it has bi-partisan…
-
Disclaimer: This story details vicious dog attacks and the injuries caused.A bill that would create tougher regulations on vicious dog owners is making a…
-
Some schools throughout Ohio were closed Wednesday due to heat. And state lawmakers are considering ideas to help students beat the heat.Before air…
-
A Republican state lawmaker who backed a failed attempt to overturn a county tax levy wants to make it tougher for counties to raise taxes.Opponents of a…
-
County commissioners are firing back at a proposal coming next week from a Republican state lawmaker that would restrict their legal power to raise county…
-
A new bill would require health classes in Ohio cover fetal development and offer students information on where they can find prenatal care. But it…
-
An Ohio lawmaker wants the state to take tougher action when a person on parole fails a random drug test. The proposal is meant to act as an intervention…
-
The emergence of police body cameras has caused several communities to resolve their own questions about what is and is not public record. Lawmakers are…
-
Morning Headlines: Kasich Calls for Common Ground in Gun Debate; Delinquent Taxes Get Amnesty PeriodHere are your morning headlines for Monday, November 13th:Kasich calls for common ground in gun control debate;Cleveland City Council president plans to…