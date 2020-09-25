Rep. Mike Duffey

-
Ohio Board of Education members will wait until the fall to consider a resolution that proposes some drastic changes to the state report cards for schools…
-
The fight over who will be the speaker of the Ohio House through the end of this year continues to take strange turns as members try to find a replacement…
-
With a week to go before the primary election, a supporter of Republican frontrunner for governor Mike DeWine is claiming that a $3 million loan to the…
-
The lawsuit filed by the state over the possible move of Columbus’ major league professional soccer franchise could be the first test of a law that’s more…
-
Buying textbooks can cost college students hundreds and even thousands of dollars every semester. Some state lawmakers see this as a burden beyond already…
-
The bad grades for many school districts in the latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state…
-
Many Ohioans are not happy about the state’s new report cards after seeing grades for their school districts drop. Some state lawmakers are not happy…
-
Child enticement charges against a convicted sex offender in central Ohio were recently dropped because an Ohio Supreme Court ruling had invalidated part…
-
Six states have adopted computer science standards for schools. A pair of suburban Columbus Republican lawmakers want Ohio to be next, but they don’t want…
-
A bipartisan bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers would change the way state agencies can operate when it comes to making policies.Ohio Public Radio’s…