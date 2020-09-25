Rep. Kirk Schuring

-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 22:House moves ahead with vote to replace speaker despite Democrats' complaints;Cleveland approves plan…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 21:Cleveland holds first of a dozen dirt bike events at Muni lot;Hickory Harvest Foods issues voluntary…
-
Update: With no decision today, Wednesday’s session has been cancelled.There is still no word on who the next speaker of the Ohio House might be.…
-
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's resignation is now effective immediately. Rosenberger had previously announced he would stay on the job until May…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 13:Ohio House speaker moves up resignation, effective immediately;Bridgestone Invitational will leave…
-
The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton says its billion-dollar expansion project is back on track after questions about funding.Earlier this year,…
-
A Stark County lawmaker is proposing an expansion of Ohio’s tax credit for motion pictures produced in the state.H.B. 525 would more than double the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 12:Lawmakers seek to buy time ahead of Affinity hospital closure;Cleveland Museum of Natural History…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, December 12th:Akron Children's Hospital plans new health center for North Canton;Plan to let private startup…