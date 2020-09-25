Rep. Kent Smith

-
Bills can move quickly in the lame duck session of the legislature. That was the case with a bill that was pulled from consideration by lawmakers last…
-
Democratic state lawmakers are using these last few weeks of session to try and eliminate school district takeovers by the state. This process has allowed…
-
The Ohio House has passed a pair of bills requiring more checks for those who administer the state’s food stamp programs. They considered requiring photos…
-
Some state lawmakers say current law allows those convicted of importuning, or soliciting a minor for sex over the internet, to escape serious penalties.…
-
Given the success of Ohio’s Motion Picture Tax Credit, Ohio lawmakers are now trying to offer the same treatment to music recording.State representatives…
-
House Democrats and environmental advocates are warning that smog in Ohio are elevated and that abandoning renewable energy standards will escalate…
-
House Democrats are taking a proposal from Gov. John Kasich and throwing it back at him with a bill requiring him to spend a week with local…