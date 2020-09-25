Rep. John Becker

-
A new bill in the Ohio House would crack down on elected officials at all levels who fail to show up to do those jobs.The bill proposed by State Rep. John…
-
One of Ohio's key supporters of controversial anti-union measures has now backed off support for so-called right-to-work legislation. Republican Rep. John…
-
A bill that would allow licensed permit holders to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones is on its way to the Senate after passing the…
-
A bill that would allow licensed permit holders to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones is on its way to the Senate after passing the…
-
In each of the last two legislative sessions, at least one Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would change the rules for union dues and…
-
As Ohio lawmakers consider passing a bill to downgrade the penalty for illegally carrying a concealed weapon on college campuses, one Ohio lawmaker is…
-
Ohio law prohibits concealed carry permit holders from carrying their weapons into public or private spaces that are clearly designated with signs saying…
-
Once again, a bill that would allow Ohioans to opt out of union representation for public sector jobs has been introduced at the Ohio…
-
A conservative Ohio lawmaker says he’s considering introducing a bill that would ban gender neutral bathrooms throughout the state. Republican Rep. John…
-
Two bills that would make more campaign finance reports available online are drawing praise from a public watchdog group.Common Cause Ohio's Catherine…