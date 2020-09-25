Rep. Fred Strahorn

-
The election of Republican Speaker Larry Householder caused a shakeup among Ohio House Democrats as well. They’ve now picked new leadership, and for the…
-
State lawmakers are returning to Columbus from their holiday break. The vastly outnumbered Democrats in the House have a list of goals they want to…
-
Democratic leaders in the state are making one last push to change some provisions they’re most concerned about in the state budget bill.House Minority…
-
It took nearly three hours for the Republican-dominated House to pass its version of the budget, with 12 Republicans voting against it, and four Democrats…
-
State lawmakers have come back to Columbus to start their new year and new session, with the same House Speaker and House Minority Leader. Both of them…
-
Ohio’s 34 House Democrats are all up for re-election, along with their 65 Republican colleagues. But the Democrats are not letting their low numbers set…
-
The Ohio House is getting ready to vote on a bill that would ban cities like Akron and Cleveland from imposing local-hiring requirements for public…