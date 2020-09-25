Rep. Emilia Sykes

-
Updated: 6:05 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 Everyone in the hall at Tuesday’s presidential debate tested negative for the coronavirus before entering the event, according to a statement from the Cleveland Clinic, which co-sponsored the debate with Case Western Reserve University and helped develop and enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.
The leader of Democrats in the Ohio House is blasting a Republican controlled panel of lawmakers for its decision to deny a request by the Republican...
The Ohio House and Senate both addressed the potential repeal of the nuclear power plant bailout in different ways at the Statehouse on Tuesday. As...
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) used an evening statewide address to urge Ohioans to take COVID-19 seriously and follow precautions such as wearing masks and...
Ohio leaders are condemning threats of violence made against Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and her father, state Sen. Vernon Sykes, last weekend.
Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislation that phases out EdChoice private school vouchers, which are based on public school performance.…
We recognize the civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday. Akron legislator Emilia Sykes recalled Dr. King’s work as she delivered a lecture…
The leaders of Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House are coming together to sponsor priority legislation for this general assembly. That’s a…
Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting of the Ohio Black Maternal Health Caucus.
As the Ohio House prepares to hold hearings on Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed operating budget, Democratic members want to make sure their priorities are…