Rep. Bill Seitz

-
As the calls for a repeal of the state's nuclear power plant bailout grow louder, there are legislators who are standing by the law that made sweeping...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 28:Nine Northeast Ohio public colleges sign collaborative compact;Massillon Museum to use grant to…
-
Morning Headlines: KSU Plans for 50th Anniversary of May 4; Three Shot in East Cleveland AltercationHere are your morning headlines for Monday, June 18:Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4;Two officers, one man shot in East Cleveland…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 23:Appeals court denies NAACP request for Tamir Rice grand jury transcript;University of Akron president…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 2:Cleveland budget seeks to fill hundreds of city vacancies;Akron Racers rebranded as the Cleveland…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 20th:Defunct landfill to be sealed;Nationwide IV bag shortage affects Ohio hospitals;Bill O'Neill…
-
For decades, customers at fireworks stores in Ohio have had to sign forms promising they will leave the state before setting them off. Now the Ohio House…
-
This fall, the Ohio House will consider a measure that could quash public complaints about probate judges. The amendment was first included and removed…