renewable energy standards

-
Lawmakers are pushing bills through the General Assembly as the clock winds down on this session, which ends next month. But it appears one high-profile…
-
A bill that would overhaul the way Ohio mandates the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency is likely to get a vote in the Senate this week. The…
-
Ohio lawmakers are preparing for a busy week at the Statehouse as they’re set to pass several big bills before leaving for summer break. As Statehouse…
-
Gov. John Kasich got a guided tour of Amazon’s new fulfillment center in central Ohio today. And as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, he took…