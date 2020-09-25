-
Akron-Canton Airport is looking to make it easier for travelers to Northeast Ohio to take advantage of the region’s bike trails.The airport has unveiled…
-
The final steel beam for the new concourse at Akron-Canton Airport has been set. The concourse is part of the airport's $34 million gate modernization and…
-
Akron-Canton Airport’s new CEO – Ren Camacho – is officially on his own. He spent the last three months working with longtime CEO Rick McQueen, who…
-
After a decade at the helm of Akron-Canton Airport, its outgoing CEO has seen his share of ups and downs. But Rick McQueen is leaving the regional airport…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 8, 2017:Special election today in OhioAkron-Canton names new airport headAkron Schools would welcome…