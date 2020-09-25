-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 9:Portage County has strong cluster of COVID-19 cases;Smaller surge of cases expected in Ohio;National…
-
Science and religion often seem mutually exclusive. But researchers say both provide valid paths to knowledge. On this week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff…
-
The issue of faith comes into state politics in issues such as abortion and health care. But faith leaders came to the Statehouse today to speak out on…
-
Trump wins the evangelical voteNew polling data show evangelical Christian voters in Ohio overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump and he won a majority of…
-
When it comes to seeing the poor as a concern for the government, those who profess the Christian religion in Ohio aren’t in the front ranks. The…
-
All over the country, people have been quick to react to the mass shooting in Orlando.In Northeast Ohio, Medina Presbyterian church is planning a memorial…