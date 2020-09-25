-
The eighth annual PorchRokr festival is Saturday in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood. This year 170 artists and bands will perform on porches and…
-
An Akron-based small business received an award from the Small Business Administration Monday.Pedal devices can help bands like Akron-based Relaxer create…
-
This year was full of new local music, from Akron’s underground DIY scene to bands that specialize in performance art and heavy guitars. For this week’s…
-
Shuffle: Akron Band Relaxer on Working Together, Growing Older and Defining Passive Progressive RockThe rock band Relaxer may not be a household-name in Akron, but its members are. Founder Jamie Stillman has been playing in bands for decades, and…
-
An Akron band that mixes business with its psychadelic prog rock is getting ready to release a new album next month.In this week’s Shuffle, Devil Strip…