regulation

-
Kratom is an herb found on a tree and is part of the coffee family. It often comes in powder or capsule form, and it's commonly added to tea. But there…
-
Since the state passed a medical marijuana law in 2016, not many growing sites, processing facilities and dispensaries have been approved by the state.…
-
A measure that would revise rules on fantasy sports, which haven’t been touched in decades, is on its way to the Ohio Senate after passing the House.Under…
-
One of Ohio’s largest energy companies could be closing or selling all of its power plants within the next two years.FirstEnergy, given the current…