Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 27:Ohio Senate pushes for permanent daylight savings;Trump aims to appeal to Ohio black voters;Judge…
Figuring out America’s healthcare system can be hard for anyone. It can be especially challenging for refugees, who often face significant language and...
The limit of 18,000 represents the lowest number of refugees allowed into the country since the modern refugee program was established in 1980.
President Trump is expected to decide Tuesday whether to effectively eliminate a national refugee program credited with revitalizing Akron and other…
At a pediatric clinic in Kirksville, Mo., a young boy is waiting in an exam room to be vaccinated. A nurse explains the shots to his mother, and Lisette...
Kazito Kalima was 14 at the start of the Rwandan genocide. Over just a few months in 1994 , hundreds of thousands of Tutsi people in his country were...
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 1: TJX HomeGoods buys land in Lordstown;DeWine proclaims April 'Month of the Child';Akron refugee…
Last weekend's mass shooting in Pittsbugh loomed large over a conference about refugee resettlement held in Columbus on Tuesday.
Akron is taking its first look at a resolution opposing a citizenship question the Trump administration plans to incorporate into the next Census. For…
Both of Summit County’s resettlement agencies are likely to survive the Trump administration’s latest restructuring of refugee efforts nationwide. But…