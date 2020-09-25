-
The anti-nuclear bailout group argued in federal court Tuesday that they should get an extension to their petition drive. They say Ohio law restricts…
There is yet another group jumping into the fray over Ohio's nuclear bailout law. Protect Ohio Clean Energy Jobs is fighting to save the $1 billion in…
A national group that advocates for citizens' access to the ballot is urging Ohio officials to not stand in the way of a potential referendum issue. The…
Opponents of the new law that will give $150 million a year in subsidies to Ohio’s two nuclear power plants are working on a plan to ask voters to…
Four Cleveland city council members are calling on the council president to reschedule a meeting in the hopes of putting the Q deal referendum on the Nov.…
In the ongoing battle over the renovation of Quicken Loans Arena, the organizers of the petition drive to block Cleveland’s role in the project are asking…