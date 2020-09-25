-
It’s highly likely Ohio voters will get to vote on a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional disticts map in May. The House approved a plan Tuesday that…
Talks continue between majority Republican lawmakers and some of those who oppose their proposal to change how congressional districts are drawn.Sen. Bill…
An Ohio Senate committee is set to consider a plan Tuesday devised by legislative leaders to change the way Ohio’s Congressional district map is drawn.…
State lawmakers and some backers of a citizen-led initiative to change the way Ohio's Congressional map is drawn continue to hammer out an agreement on a…
Ohio voters may see not one, but two, issues next year overhauling the way congressional districts are drawn. In the words of one advocate: “I care about…
From Dec. 18 though the 22nd, WKSU will take a look at the laws, calculus and politics that go into drawing Ohio's congressional maps -- and what changes…
The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is optimistic a new panel looking at ways to reform congressional redistricting will be able to come up…
Backers of a plan to allow Ohio voters to vote on congressional redistricting reform this fall have cleared one more hurdle. The Ohio Ballot Board, the…
Two state lawmakers were at Case Western Reserve University Thursday, explaining their proposals to change the way Ohio’s Congressional districts are…
Pressure to change how Ohio’s congressional maps are drawn continue even during the Legislature’s long recess. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more efforts to…