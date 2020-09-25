-
A judge has granted the city of Dayton’s request for an injunction, putting on hold some provisions in the recently passed state transportation budget....
New rules on speed and red light cameras started this month, as the new transportation budget went into effect. But a community near Cincinnati that…
While the new statewide gas tax went into effect Monday, there are more rules in the transportation budget, including restrictions on red light cameras,…
Akron City Council members are considering a request from the city for 10 new speed control guns.The request was for $18,000 to buy the guns, which would…
A new analysis by Case Western Reserve University finds that red light cameras do little to reduce accidents at the intersections where they are…
Akron will bring back six school zone-speed cameras after an Ohio Supreme Court decision this morning. The case challenged a state law that requires…
Once again, state lawmakers are trying to green light new rules for how communities can use speed and red light cameras, especially smaller communities…
The use of red light cameras is one of those rare issues that doesn’t split along party lines. State lawmakers have banned the use of these traffic…