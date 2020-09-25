-
A Republican-backed bill to prohibit communities from banning plastic bags and other disposable containers passed the Senate on a mostly party line vote...
-
Akron’s recycling program has changed over the past few years, as the value of recycled materials has fluctuated.Now, as part of the fallout from the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 12: Akron ends discount for recycling;DeWine delays reopening daycares;Akron plans to reopen pools,…
-
Cleveland officials announced last week that the city’s recycling program is on-hold – and the councilman who represents the downtown area wants to know…
-
Trash and recycling haulers in Northeast Ohio are seeing an increase in residential garbage as a result of the stay-at-home order from the coronavirus…
-
The Quasar Energy Group has been tasked with hauling away Kent State University's food waste that was ground up through the Grind2Energy system. The food…
-
If you live in the Rust Belt, you’ve likely seen your share of scrap metal yards. Scrap might look like rusted junk, but industrial recycling remains a…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 19:Sixth Ohioan tests negative for coronavirus;Children in foster care increase;Trump pardons…
-
Recycling in Ohio’s rural communities is all about choice and effort. If curbside is available, it’s expensive, leading many people to rely on dropoff…
-
When it comes to recycling plastic, most people check for a number on the bottom of every container. But what does that number actually mean, and why are…