Reagan Tokes Act

-
The Ohio House passed a high-profile bill to change criminal sentencing and strengthen probation monitoring. The bill is in response to the murder of an…
-
The House Republican gridlock that’s lead to weeks of dysfunction may soon come to an end. A plan by the interim leader could lead to a new acting…
-
Policymaking at the Statehouse hangs in limbo as House Republicans struggle to reach a consensus on who should be the next speaker. However, lawmakers are…
-
The prosecutor involved in the case of the kidnapping, rape and murder of an Ohio State student in February is pleased with the introduction of…
-
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bipartisan bill that they say would keep dangerous felons behind bars and increase monitoring when they're released. It…