-
A convicted killer whose execution was delayed once because of a juror’s letter won’t be put to death. Gov. John Kasich also delayed the execution for…
-
A member of the jury who recommended the death penalty for a convicted murderer in 1997 is now seeking mercy for that killer. The juror says he would’ve…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 9:Flu deaths rise to 21 in Cuyahoga County;Ohio attorney general sues chemical conglomerate DuPont;House…
-
Wednesday’s execution for Raymond Tibbetts of Cincinnati has been put off because of a letter from a juror asking Gov. John Kasich to spare the convicted…
-
A juror who recommended death for a Cincinnati killer who’s set for execution next week now says he’d like the governor to spare that condemned man’s…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 2:Cleveland budget seeks to fill hundreds of city vacancies;Akron Racers rebranded as the Cleveland…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Jan. 29:Dimora challenges handling of corruption case;Perry police encourage random acts of kindness in wake…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 22nd:Wes Goodman's extramarital gay sexual encounters were no secret from conservative GOP…