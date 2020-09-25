-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 23:Appeals court denies NAACP request for Tamir Rice grand jury transcript;University of Akron president…
There will be no third trial for the former University of Cincinnati police who killed an unarmed motorist. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says he…
A jury is now deliberating in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Sam DuBose. Closing…
Ray Tensing testified in his retrial Friday. The former University of Cincinnati police officer said it was not his purpose to kill Sam DuBose but rather…
The defense is slated to begin calling witnesses Thursday morning after the prosecution in the Ray Tensing retrial rested its case. Chief Deputy Coroner…
A Cincinnati police officer offered a controversial opinion while testifying in the Ray Tensing murder retrial Friday. Sgt. Shannon Heine was describing…
Jurors in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Samuel DuBose saw the body camera video of…
Then University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing is accused of murdering Samuel Dubose during a traffic stop. And earlier trial ended in a hung…
The judge overseeing the Ray Tensing retrial is ruling out a controversial piece of evidence.Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing…
An independent consultant has recommended reforms for the University of Cincinnati Police Department. The report from Exiger contains 14 findings with 25…