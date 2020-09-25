Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics

-
In addition to a host of local races, tax levies and ballot questions in this year's election, voters in two counties in Northeast Ohio will be asked to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 2:FirstEnergy generation subsidiary files for bankruptcy;CDC to investigate suicides in Stark County;New…
-
Analysts Examine Effort to Remove Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill Ahead of Gubernatorial RunSome political analysts think one Republican lawmaker’s plan to remove the only Democratic Justice on the Ohio Supreme Court could backfire.Republican…
-
The Ohio Civility Consortium today held its first meeting as part of the University of Akron’s Bliss Institute. The group is trying to bring civil…
-
Your Voice Mahoning Valley grows from a belief that the people are not being heard and that solutions to problems they face are not receiving adequate…
-
Summit County Republicans are in the process of selecting their next leader.Alex Arshinkoff, who died earlier this week, was head of the Summit county GOP…
-
For the next month, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is fielding applications for two open positions on the five-person board.Commissioner Lynn…
-
The University of Akron will be offering a class this spring about the new president of the United States, Donald Trump. The class will focus on Trump’s…
-
Crooked Hillary. Lock Her Up. Basket of Deplorables. The tone of the 2016 presidential race may be the most uncivilized and disrespectful in recent…
-
When Ohioans begin voting next month for the highest office in the land, hundreds of thousands of them will hold their noses and check the box for a…