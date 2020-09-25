-
Here are your morning headlines:First Year Cleveland receives $4.8 million;Ohio Supreme Court to hear case over bullying;Ex-Ohio lawmaker sentenced on…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 2:Johnson & Johnson settles with Summit, Cuyahoga;DeWine pushes for vaping ban;Drug stores trying to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 26:Northeast Ohio poverty rates climb;Akron receives $2M grant for sexual assault cases;Cleveland…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 24:House approves DeWine's H2Ohio plan;Budget talks to include coal mine funding;Akron police begins…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 11:Cleveland releases Amazon bid proposal;Rape kits lead to hundreds of indictments;Canton boy diagnosed…
-
A bill that would help sexual assault survivors track their rape kits through the legal process has been pulled from consideration in the lame duck…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 22:Report: Thousands of rape kits lack reinvestigation;Brown, Renacci spar again in 2nd Ohio U.S.…
-
Republican Mike DeWine has put out his first ad for this fall’s race for governor, and it’s a reminder that the two leading contenders in this contest…
-
Victims of sexual assault may soon have a new way to find out the status and location of a key piece of evidence in their cases instantly and…
-
Akron City Council will decide tonight whether to pursue a $1 million federal grant so police can process a backlog of sexual assault cold cases.In 2012,…