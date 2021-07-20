-
Kent State University's 'Rational' Approach to Extending Men's Basketball Coach Rob Senderoff's ContractAmong the first orders of business for new KSU Athletic Director Randale Richmond was to extend Senderoff's contract. Senderoff also took a pay cut.
-
Kent State University's 'Rational' Approach to Extending Men's Basketball Coach Rob Senderoff's ContractAmong the first orders of business for new KSU Athletic Director Randale Richmond was to extend Senderoff's contract. Senderoff also took a pay cut.