The coronavirus pandemic and a summer of demonstrations nationwide have exposed deep racial injustices and made clear the need for urgent social reform, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said in his state of the city address Thursday night. In the 33-minute speech, the four-term mayor rejected the notion of gradual change, warning that unrest will grow more tempestuous unless the city eliminates inequities and racism in the criminal justice system, education and healthcare.
Tensions were high as Rootstown community members gathered Monday night at the board of education meeting to voice their concerns about the handling of…
Kent State plans to install security cameras and additional lighting at "The Rock" this week to try to prevent future attempts to paint racist messages on…
Hundreds of people protested at Kent State University Thursday over repeated incidents of racist graffiti on campus. At issue is The Rock, a large boulder…
This is part one of a two-part series about race inside the Columbus Division of Police. Read part two here . Editor’s Note: This story has been updated...
Updated: 5:33 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 Professional sports became a bigger arena for fighting racism and social injustice in 2020 and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indians and Browns are joining the fight. The trio is creating a sports alliance to address social injustices in Northeast Ohio, the three teams announced Thursday morning in joint press release. The alliance will focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and citizens, encouraging voter turnout and increasing equal opportunities for quality education in Cleveland.
The New York Times Best Sellers list has been full of anti-racism and social justice books this summer, and the Cuyahoga County Public Library is seeing increased demand for these titles, too. “ White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo is the most popular, according to Hallie Rich, the library’s communications director.
Summit County is channeling another two-and-a-half million dollars toward the centering groups that advocates say are one key to saving babies’ lives. The…
Policing and race relations in the city of Canton will be discussed tonight at a town hall being hosted by the newly formed Stark County Collaborative on…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 9:Akron City Council adopts police accountability measuresRacism declared a public health crisis in…