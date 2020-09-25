First, it was Gund Arena. Then, in 2005, it became Quicken Loans Arena. Now, the home of the Cavaliers, formerly known as “The Q,” has been renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and Clevelanders have some opinions about that. “It needs to be abbreviated, it's a little bit too long,” said Tiara Grayson, a longtime Cavs fan who was walking in downtown Cleveland a few blocks from the venue.

