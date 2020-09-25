Quick Bites

-
It’s not Christmas Day itself. It’s the day before that’s most important to Poles and Polish-Americans.Christmas Eve is the traditional time for faith,…
-
Editor's note: This story was originally published in December of 2015. In these last two weeks before Christmas, home cooks are racking their brains and…
-
Many Native Americans observe Thanksgiving. They just don’t celebrate it. It’s often a time for somber reflection on a sorrowful history, and always a…
-
Editor's note: This story was originally published on April 29, 2016.Cleveland’s restaurant renaissance has been widely recognized. But closer to home,…
-
Nostalgia is the key ingredient at a restaurant that recently opened in Chagrin Falls. It’s new, but the menu is retro, and the location's familiar.For…
-
An Akron beekeeper is offering unique types of honey from hives scattered across the city.In today’s Quick Bite, WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports the color…
-
Two new cafes in Kent are serving a cold beverage that’s wildly popular in many Asian countries. In today’s Quick Bite, WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports the…
-
WKSU announces the retirement of award-winning reporter/producer Vivian Goodman on Oct. 31. During her two decades with the station, Vivian has been a…
-
The Cleveland Museum of Art is offering a look at the priceless art treasures of Indian emperors. Plus, a chance to feast like one. WKSU’s Vivian Goodman…
-
Farmers, food producers, and Akron shoppers have found an oasis in what used to be a food desert.As WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports in today’s Quick Bite,…