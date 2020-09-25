-
Morning Headlines: Cleveland's Homicide Unit Down to 13; State Announces New Opioid Disposal ProgramHere are your morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 21:Cleveland's homicide unit down to 13 as killings continue;State announces new opioid disposal…
While most Republican attorneys general embrace Purdue Pharma's structured bankruptcy plan, all but two Democratic attorneys general reject it. "This is a moral issue for them," one expert says.
A group of drug companies is pushing for U.S. District Judge Dan Polster to recuse himself from the wide-reaching array of local government lawsuits over the opioid crisis, objecting to the judge’s push for settlements. Attorneys for Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and other drug makers and distributors filed the motion Saturday morning in federal court in Cleveland.
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 12:Court rules Ohio lethal injection constitutional;NASA Glenn director steps down;Board votes against…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 9:Purdue Pharma expected to file for bankruptcy;Medina County sues judge;Cleveland VA announces new…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 4:Summit County warns against vaping;Cuyahoga jail to get anti-suicide blankets;Polce departments…
Updated: 4:18 p.m., Aug. 28, 2019 Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has circulated draft legislation that could allow the state — not counties — to take the lead in lawsuits over the opioid crisis. The news comes as Purdue Pharma considers a settlement, reportedly valued at $10 billion to $12 billion, with more than 2,000 local governments suing drug companies over the opioid crisis.
Morning Headlines: Smucker Co.'s Stock Drops on Lower Earnings; Canton Begins Downtown Plaza ProjectHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 28:Smucker Co.'s stock drops on lower earnimgs;Canton begins downtown plaza projectAkron software…
Two drug companies have reached agreements in principle with Cuyahoga and Summit counties to settle the local governments’ federal lawsuits over the opioid crisis.
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 7:Akron plans new courthouse, police headquarters;Drug companies want sanctions against DeWine,…