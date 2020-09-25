-
Ohio ranks second in a list of states with the most puppy mills, even after a law that was supposed to crack down on them.
New regulations on so-called puppy mills will take effect in a few weeks, with Gov. John Kasich signing a bill into law this past Friday. That has animal…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 27:Ohio House delays vote on "Stand Your Ground" bill;Massillon placed on National Register of…
Opponents of commercial dog-breeding facilities known as puppy mills say the state’s current laws don’t protect animals enough. So they are trying to put…
Ohio lawmakers have scrapped a controversial amendment that would take away local control over sales of dogs at pet stores. But the issue is simply taking…