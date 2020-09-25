Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 27:Ohio Senate pushes for permanent daylight savings;Trump aims to appeal to Ohio black voters;Judge…
-
There’s a growing debate over whether a group can put a referendum on next year's ballot that reverses the nuclear bailout bill. The dispute revolves…
-
The chair of Ohio’s regulatory authority for electricity stood before a House committee. He discussed the bill that would create a fund that could bailout…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 28:Farmer sues Lake Erie Bill of Rights;Akron Zoo receives anonymous $1M donation;Cleveland Clinic…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 26:FirstEnergy reports massive losses in third quarter;LeBron James receives NBA community award;Akron…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 26:More than a dozen districts to vote on school safety levy in August;State utility regulators…
-
Corporations are seeing big savings as the effects of the large federal tax cut take place. Now state energy regulators want to see if Ohio’s major…
-
Leaders in the House and Senate are on the brink of approving a provision that would allow power companies to add another fee to your electric bill. The…
-
The Ohio Senate has rejected a major appointment by Gov. John Kasich. As statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, this could be a sign of friction…
-
Among the things lawmakers are dealing with in this lame-duck session is whether the Senate will confirm a Democratic lawyer from Columbus to the…