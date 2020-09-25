-
The RTA board has a new president, but it came after a surprise announcement from another candidate. Valarie McCall, Cleveland’s chief of government…
The Greater Cleveland RTA board has approved spending on a new economic impact study of its complete system in Cuyahoga County. The study from Cleveland…
Cuyahoga County’s public transit agency plans to put off some of the service cuts and layoffs that had been looming this year.For Ohio Public Radio,…
State and county leaders have been trying to figure out how local governments can patch up a big budget hole. The loss in revenue occurred when the…
The Executive Director of Akron Metro RTA has been suspended after the transit agency’s board of trustees voted to place Richard Enty on paid…
Portage County is about to join the growing list of Ohio locations using compressed natural gas to fuel part of its bus fleet. PARTA’s addition of CNG…
Mass transit is expected to play a big role in getting thousands of people to jobs at the two fulfillment centers Amazon is building in Northeast…
Ohio lawmakers are still trying to come up with a new plan to replace hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue that public transit agencies and counties…
State lawmakers overrode six of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. But one headline-making veto may survive – the one that stops a plan to ask the…
Public transportation ridership is down in Northeast Ohio, but the area’s transit agencies say there a number of factors that could reverse that…