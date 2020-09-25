-
Ohio school officials say they’re backing a plan that would phase-out the private school voucher program known as EdChoice. The House-passed legislation…
A lawmaker who backed the expansion of the state’s largest voucher program said it’s creating problems – with a 400% increase in the number of public…
A local school district is trying a new way to fight the vaping epidemic. The Revere School District has installed 16 “FlySense” chemical and noise…
Dozens of people lined up to voice their opposition to state takeovers of local school districts. The so-called Academic Distress Commission has been…
Critics of Ohio’s so-called Parent’s Rights Bill say the legislation will only hurt transgender children in the state.The bill, which has received…
The Republican leader of the House Education Committee says he has a plan to overhaul the way Ohio funds its public schools. Rep. Andrew Brenner of…