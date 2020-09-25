-
When Northeast Ohio libraries shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people lost a connection to crucial resources. The Ohio Library Council…
Some libraries throughout Ohio are announcing they will be reopening soon. But it might take a little longer for others to reopen their doors.
Libraries are pushing back against new e-book and e-audiobook policies by some of the biggest publishers. Companies like Macmillan and Simon &...
Ohioans who want to learn new job skills will soon have the chance to do that through the state’s public libraries.The website Lynda.com offers more than…