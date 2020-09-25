-
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Richland, and Summit Counties are all in the red public health alert category, according to the state of Ohio's coronavirus risk level assessment. That means there is very high exposure and spread in those communities. The red counties are also considered Level 3 out of 4 in the state's assessment chart. But what does that actually mean? And how are these risk levels determined?
-
There are now 19 counties under a Level 3 advisory for the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio. This means more than 60% of the state's population will be under...
-
Morning Headlines: Sykes: Racism is a Public Health Emergency; Chapel Hill Theft, Summit Mall ClosedHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 2:Sykes: Racism is a public health emergency;Chapel Hill Mall theft, Summit Mall closedCleveland protest…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 18: NE Ohio colleges postpone commencement;Cleveland Clinic limits coronavirus testing;Cities declare…
-
Northeast Oho Congressmen Tim Ryan and Dave Joyce are calling on the Trump administration to provide more funding for opioid relief.Two months after…
-
Ohio Has an $8.8 Billion a Year Opioid Problem; What Will President Trump's Declaration Do About It?Ohioans dealing with the addiction crisis had been hoping President Trump’s emergency declaration would direct new money to fight the opioid epidemic. As…