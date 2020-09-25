Public Children Services Association of Ohio

-
The Ohio House has unanimously passed a bill to offer some flexibility in state training requirements for people who want to become foster parents. This…
Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has said children’s initiatives are a top priority. But one group that advocates for kids says it’s going to push him to prove that…
On the same day that the federal government released stats showing Ohio has the second-highest opioid death rate in the nation, the state’s children…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 22:Children increasingly displaced by the opioid crisis;Woman charged with murder of 5-year-old…
In the last seven years, the number of children taken into custody by children services agencies in Ohio soared by nearly 20 percent, and half of those…
Ohio leads the nation in opiate overdose deaths, with an average of eight people dying each day last year. And thousands more are addicted, and in many…
A recent survey by an Ohio child welfare association found at least half of the children taken into custody last year had parents on who were addicted to…