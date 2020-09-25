-
Updated 9:51 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 Cleveland police will take an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to Tuesday’s presidential debate, working with the Ohio National Guard and federal agencies to provide security, Safety Director Karrie Howard said Wednesday. The Cleveland Clinic, which is co-hosting the event with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), has agreed to cover the city’s overtime costs, Howard said.
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 24:Protesters take to the streets in Cleveland, ColumbusBWU poll shows Ohio is a tossupError by…
The president went to the Wisconsin city where 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot and seriously wounded by police and where two people were shot and killed in subsequent unrest.
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 13:Weekend COVID-19 cases remain high, jump not seen yet at hospitalsU of A faculty union rallies for…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 1:The University of Akron plans major job cutsNorth Canton police say man pointed loaded gun at…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 25:Ohio coronavirus cases back on the riseSummit County Asian communities hardest hit by…
The team overseeing Cleveland’s police reform agreement will review the department’s handling of local demonstrations prompted by the death of George Floyd. Monitor Hassan Aden notified city leaders of the review in a memo dated June 17 and filed in federal court Thursday. The review will examine preparations for the protests, community engagement, arrests and uses of force, Aden wrote.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 10:Ohio to review police response to protests, set new standardsFormer Akron Art Museum leader facing…
As demonstrations continue in honor of George Floyd, and many cities in Ohio and elsewhere have come under fire for police response to such protests,...
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 5:Canton officer resigns after social media post;Thieves break into Canal Park;Zoos, other attractions…