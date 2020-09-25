-
Get all the morning headlines from WKSU News.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 20:Oberlin College community protests job cuts;Lordstown approves tax break for GM factory;Ohio…
-
A bill to strengthen penalties for demonstrators who cause damage while protesting is creating, fittingly enough, protest. About two dozen people…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Jan. 20:Study: Students lack help when posting about depression;MLK Day events;Scholarship fund honors late…
-
Some Ohioans who oppose the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian military Commander Qasem Soleimani took to the streets in several cities over the…
-
A gathering in Columbus was among the scores of protests leading up to President Trump’s abrupt reversal of his family separation policy today. The…
-
A top Democratic Ohio leader has voiced his concern that President Donald Trump’s executive orders reflect white nationalist rhetoric. But does Gov. John…
-
About 50 activists demonstrated around the Statehouse yesterday, hoping to send a message to Gov. John Kasich about two newly passed abortion…
-
There will be protests across the country tomorrow over the Dakota Access pipeline. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia reports on one scheduled for 4 p.m. in Northeast…
-
About 20 protestors showed up at FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron today to send a holiday message to CEO Charles Jones. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia…