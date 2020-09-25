-
A state senator is calling on Ohio lawmakers to put a cap on property tax increases. The proposal for a yearly limit is in response to the growing housing…
About 800,000 Ohioans take advantage of the homestead exemption credit that reduces their property tax burden. There’s a bill that would reduce it even…
The city of Canton is expanding a program to attract new residents.Since the mid-1990s the city has had four Community Reinvestment Areas. Now the whole…
Governors and state lawmakers have struggled for decades with school funding. The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the property-tax based funding method…
Transit advocates held a rally in downtown Cleveland Monday, renewing calls for the Regional Transit Authority to put a property tax levy on the fall…